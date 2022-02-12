Masuleh to host UNESCO assessors in summer

Speaking to IRNA, Vali Jahani said the file requesting inscription of Masuleh on UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list had been sent UNESCO.

He added that according to planning, the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) assessors will visit the site.

He noted that inscription of Masuleh will play an important role in developing tourism in this village

Masuleh with 350 historical houses dating back to 800 years ago has already been registered in list of national heritages in Iran.

Masouleh village is located in Sardar-e Jangal District, in Fuman town, Gilan Province, in north of the country.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish