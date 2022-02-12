Russian diplomat: Tehran-Moscow ties growing

Addressing an online ceremony to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory, Igor Morgulov referred to three rounds of phone conversations between Iranian and Russian presidents as well as the recent visit of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow and hoped the recent bilateral talks resulted in reinforcing all-out ties between Tehran and Moscow.

He pointed to developing mutual trade cooperation as a priority for the two countries.

Despite sanctions and the COVID19 pandemic, trade exchanges between Iran and Russia hit over $4b in 2021, he added.

He went to highlight the important projects Iran and Russia share in energy and transportation fields and hailed Iran-Eurasia trade contracts.

He stated that the two countries are also developing cultural agreements.

Touching upon Tehran-Moscow long-term strategic cooperation document, he said the document will boost bilateral relations in various fields.

Morgulov lauded cooperation between Iran and Russia in regional issues including Afghanistan, Syria, Caspian Sea and Caucasus.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish