Italian officials congratulate Iran on Islamic Revolution anniv.

London, IRNA - A number of Italian officials in separate messages congratulated Iranians on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11.

President of the Italy-Iran Friendship Group in a message on Friday congratulated Iranians on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11.

He stressed the importance of deep and genuine relations between the two nations, saying that precisely why the Italian-Iranian Friendship and Cooperation Association is one of the first planned initiatives in Italian-Iranian diplomatic relations.

In the meantime, Secretary-General of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Francesco Sequi in a separate message on Friday congratulated Iranians on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11.

Bahman 22 commemorates February 11, 1979, when the Islamic Revolution gained victory in Iran.

