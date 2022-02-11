Azeri Pres. congratulates Iranian Pres. on Islamic Revolution anniv.

In his congratulatory message to President Raisi, President Aliyev congratulated him on the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on February 11.

Referring to the deep-rooted relations between Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic, the Azeri president added that the two nations have shared common moral values.

Pointing to the extending mutual relations between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic, he noted that high-level political talk, regular mutual meetings, signed documents create a strong motivation to strengthen their cooperation.

He further noted that Iran-Azerbaijan strengthening relations in the fields of economic, commercial, energy, and transportation are an obvious example of these developing relations.

Iran-Azerbaijan relations will be developed and strengthened through their joint efforts for the benefit of the two nations, he underscored.

The Azeri President in his message wished prosperity and success for the Iranian nation and government.

Meantime, First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Republic Shahin Mustafayev congratulated Iran’s government and nation on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11.

He underscored that the relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in political, economic, commercial, humanitarian, and other important fields are developing successfully.

Bahman 22 commemorates February 11, 1979, when the Islamic Revolution gained victory in Iran.

