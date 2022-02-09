Lack of coherence in US to take political decisions in Vienna

The US administration is not allowed to pay for its internal conflicts through violating legitimate rights of the Iranian nation, Shamkhani said via a Twitter post.

On Tuesday February 8, a group of Republican senators sent a letter to the US President Joe Biden threatening him that they will put obstacles on the way of returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if he is indifferent to their opinions.

Iranian and European negotiating teams along with European Union envoy had resumed talks in Vienna, Austria, the same day.

The teams came back to Vienna after a short break.

Talks between Iran and the 4+1 including the UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany started on November 29, 2021.

Before unilaterally leaving the JCPOA, the United States was also a member of the deal and the group was termed as 5+1.

