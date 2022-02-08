Muscat ready for enhancement of trade relations with Iran: Oman FM

Albusaidi made the remarks during the 19th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in Muscat where the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin was also present.

He noted that the visit to Oman by the neighboring and friendly country of Iran carries a message for further enhancing trade relations between Tehran and Muscat. Also addressing the joint commission meeting, the Iranian minister said that Iran and Oman have very close relations.

Fatemi Amin noted that longstanding relations, which are based on mutual friendship, opens the way for expansion of friendly ties in trade area.

