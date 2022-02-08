Pres. Raisi: Normalizing ties by some Arab states with Zionist Regime to fuel regional problems

Speaking on Tuesday after receiving the credentials of the new Palestinian ambassador, Salam Zawawi, President Raisi said that supporting the Palestinian people and the liberation of Holy Quds is the first issue of the World of Islam, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is a true supporter of the Palestinian people and the liberation of the Holy Quds.

President Raisi added that the issue of Palestine should be considered as a top priority by all Islamic states and nations, noting that some have been involved in political games and not paid attention to the priority of Palestine, while having slowed down the brave actions of the people of Palestine by relying on weak agreements and pacts, but did not notice that they are oath-breakers.

The Iranian president pointed out that the message that the Palestinians are sending to the Zionist Regime and their Western supporters is a message of resistance and perseverance, and if the Zionists know that the Palestinians will stand strong, their calculations will change.

President Raisi described the unity and solidarity of all Palestinian groups and currents as the key to victory against the Zionist Regime and stressed that the united actions of all Palestinians will ultimately lead to the goal of liberating the Holy Quds and this must not be disrupted.

Referring to the actions of some governments in the region in normalizing relations with the Zionist Regime, President Raisi highlighted that these governments should know through public protest of all Palestinian people and groups that their treacherous act is rejected and condemned by them.

President Raisi stated that the action of some Arab governments in establishing relations with the Zionist Regime, not only does not create protection and security for them but also doubles the problems of these governments and will add to the problems of the region and the Arab states.

After presenting her credentials, the new Palestinian ambassador Salam Zawawi congratulated the Iranians on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and appreciated them for their genuine support for the Palestinians.

Zawawi added that some Arab and Islamic governments that are moving towards normalization of relations with the Zionist Regime have in fact ignored the rights of the Palestinians and the existing resolutions in this regard and turned their backs on the Palestinian cause.

She expressed hope that with the final victory and the formation of an independent Palestinian state with the Holy Quds as its capital, they will be able to perform their prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque led by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

