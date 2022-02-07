Iran, Finland stress Vienna negotiations must lead to agreement

During a meeting between Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his visiting Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto the two sides exchanged viewpoints on bilateral ties, regional and international developments, and particularly the ongoing Iran-G4+1 Vienna nuclear negotiations.

The foreign minister of Finland had arrived in Tehran on Monday on an official visit. He had two rounds of meetings with Amirabdollahian.

The two foreign ministers also surveyed ways for improving political, economic and parliamentary ties, keeping in mind the upcoming 90th anniversary of bilateral relations.

They also highlighted the great economic capacities existing in both countries, stressing that cooperation in many fields can increase noticeably.

Using the capacities in transportation, farming, technological, pharmaceutical, forestry, wood and paper, environmental, water management, and scientific exchange were accordingly singled out for broader cooperation.

They agreed on the need to spend joint efforts on managing the aftermaths of the developments in Afghanistan, such as the refugees’ crisis, campaign against narcotic drugs trafficking, and the anti-terrorism campaign, and also the Ukraine developments.

The two foreign ministers further underlined on the need for establishment of an all-encompassing government in Afghanistan to lead to internal stability and regional peace and security.

Amirabdollahian and Haavisto also focused on the latest status of the Vienna nuclear negotiations and the need for reaching a good agreement there to lead to every side’s abiding by their reached commitments.

The Iranian foreign minister said that the US maximum pressure policy has met a definite failure and criticized the inaction of the three European countries in encountering the inhumane US policy.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has a resolute will to reach a good agreement in continuation of the negotiations, but this is in need of adopting important decisions, particularly by the western sides, and especially by the Americans, he added.

