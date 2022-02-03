Two killed in trainer plane crash in northeastern Iran

Head of the Khorasan Razavi Province Crisis Management Mohsen Nejat said to IRNA on Thursday that this crash occurred on Thursday and that three teams, consisting of a rescue team, an ambulance, and a pickup truck from Kashmar Red Crescent, were immediately dispatched.

He added that two people on board of the trainer aircraft lost their lives on the scene of this accident.

Kashmar is located 228 km southwest of Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan Province, northeastern Iran.

