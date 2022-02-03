Feb 3, 2022, 5:00 PM
Two killed in trainer plane crash in northeastern Iran

Mashad, IRNA - Two people lost their lives in an ultralight trainer plane crash near Kaviani training airport in Kashmar, northeastern Iran, a provincial official said on Thursday.

Head of the Khorasan Razavi Province Crisis Management Mohsen Nejat said to IRNA on Thursday that this crash occurred on Thursday and that three teams, consisting of a rescue team, an ambulance, and a pickup truck from Kashmar Red Crescent, were immediately dispatched.

He added that two people on board of the trainer aircraft lost their lives on the scene of this accident.

Kashmar is located 228 km southwest of Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan Province, northeastern Iran.

