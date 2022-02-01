INIOAS, UNESCO sign MoU in coastal geological hazards

According to Iranian National Institute for Oceanography and Atmospheric Science (INIOAS), the MoU was signed by head of Iranian National Institute for Oceanography and Atmospheric Science Behrouz Abtahi, head of Iranian Research Institute of Earth Sciences Marzieh Lak, and head of UNESCO Chair on Coastal Geo-Hazard Analysis Hamid Nazari on expanding educational cooperation.

Sharing logistics hardware facilities, exchanging faculty members and specialists for research and teaching, and exchanging university scholars for study opportunities, providing facilities for university scholars to attend seminars, and collaborating in holding joint scientific workshops and exhibitions are some of the provisions of this memorandum of understanding (MoU).

