US needs to strike a deal with Iran: Expert

"Iran" newspaper published a memo written by Masoud Barati, an expert in international affairs, on Sunday who said that "The Biden administration has claimed that they are seeking to reach a deal with Iran to settle dispute on the Iranian nuclear program. The then Senator Joe Biden reiterated in his presidential race campaign that his administration would pursue a consensus on returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement. Biden requires an achievement such as a deal with Iran to utilize it as a wining card in the 2022 congressional elections; so, the current US administration needs such an agreement from a political perspective.

Moreover, an inflation report by the United States Department of Labor indicates that Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in November 2021 for the sixth consecutive month, and that general inflation rate in 2021 has been unprecedented since 1982, which has turned into a big challenge for politicians and economic operators in the US.

The highest price hike in November was related to energy, which climbed 23.3 percent in average. Oil and gasoline hiked 58 percent, indicating the highest price since 1980. Food stuff inflation was reported 6.1 percent, which was a record since October 2008.

As some Western media outlets have reported, some mechanisms to decrease oil prices in the US include putting pressure and blackmailing OPEC and OPEC+ to increase crude oil production, authorizing the use of American strategic oil reserves, and reinstating the US's oil export ban.

China Daily, an official newspaper in China, reported on November 30, 2021 that lifting anti-Iran sanctions can help reduce tensions between the US and Iran, as well as persuade Tehran to cooperate when it comes to determining oil prices at international level, because the US is keen on declining crude oil prices in a bid to control its serious inflation rate.

The Wall Street Journal reported on January 19, 2022 that Iran possesses abundant of oil, which can be distributed in world market. The oil reserves are being estimated at 120 million barrels that are more than one day consumption of oil on earth. Analysts predict that the Islamic Republic can increase oil production in a short period. The Iranian oil export can help make a change in international markets and decrease oil prices up to 10 percent. Such a scenario would happen if the US reduces current sanctions on Iran.

Given the fact that the US suffers from a record inflation rate, the Biden administration plans to contain the price rises; so, Washington needs to accept Iranian oil export in order to decrease oil prices to be able to decline inflation pressure in the US. Although, the White House tries to sell the issue of oil export as a concession to Iran in the Vienna talks.



