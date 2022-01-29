Environment to be taught at Iranian universities as compulsory credit

Nourollah Moradi, deputy head of Iran’s Department of Environment for educational affairs, made the announcement according to the Department’s report on Saturday.

Efforts made by the staff of the Department of Environment have led to putting "Understanding of the Environment" on the list of the courses to be taught in the new academic Iranian year (starting September 2022), the official noted.

He went on to say that providing proper content for the course is on the agenda.

He further hoped that "Understanding of the Environment" would be welcomed by the students and its principles be internalized across the society.

"Understanding of the Environment" is aimed at attracting students’ attention more to the environmental issues and projects.

The course is to be taught at some universities in Tehran, Arak, Birjand, Isfahan, Gorgan, Mashhad, Ardebil, and Yazd as pilot for two years.

If the process is successful, it will continue.

