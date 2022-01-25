Iran lays down condition for communication with US

“Contact with the American delegation in Vienna has been through informal written exchanges, and there was no need, and will be no need, for more contact, so far,” Shamkhani wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

“This communication method can only be replaced by other methods when #GoodAgreement is available,” he added.

Iran and the P4+1, i.e. China, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK, are holding negotiations in Vienna, Austria, for a possible return of the US to the 2015 nuclear deal that would result in removing sanctions against Iran in return of Tehran's full compliance with the deal.

Although the US delegation has no direct contact with the Iranian team and has been negotiating with other teams in Vienna, it has been indirectly participating in the talks.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish