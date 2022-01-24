Iran, P4+1 continue talks on removal of sanctions in Vienna

The two sides met for a second consecutive day to discuss the remaining issues on verifications and guarantees needed by Iran within the eight round of talks in the Austrian capital.

Four years after the United States unilaterally withdrew from a hard-won multilateral nuclear deal with Iran, Iran seeks an effective removal of sanctions which can be verified.

Iran insists on a mechanism which would ensure that the US cannot exit another possible deal with Iran.

