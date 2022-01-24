Iranian critic becomes jury member of FIPRESCI int'l film festival

Hamed Soleimanzadeh is the official member of House of Cinema (the Iranian Alliance of Motion Picture Guilds), Institute of Documentary Film (IDF), The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) and Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA). He Is holding a PhD degree in Art Research (Film Studies).

So far Soleimanzadeh has been among the selection committee and jury members of many national and international film festivals like 74th Cannes Film Festival in France, 44th Göteborg International Film Festival in Sweden, 25th Schlingel International Film Festival for Children and Young Audiences in Germany, the official website of FIPRESCI reported.

Soleimanzadeh was also among the jury members of the 14th River International film Festival in Italy, 44th Drama International Short Film Festival (DISFF) in Greece, 7th Seoul Guro International Kids Film Festival (GUKIFF) in South Korea, 11th Arlington International Film Festival in USA, 5th Zero Plus International Film Festival in Russia, 14th International Film Festival for Children and Young Adults in Bolivia, 32nd International film festival for children and youth in Iran, and etc.

He was the head of the international department of the 31st International Film Festival for Children and Youth as well as 31st Iran International Academic Theatre Festival.

Daily Deliriums of the Sleeping Man & A cinema in Iran: Sohrab Shahid Cinema and A glimpse into the history of French cinema are among his writings published by Dibaye Publications, Tehran University and Lambert publication respectively.

He is the author of hundreds of international articles on film, Philosophy and theatre subjects and is recognized as an international researcher in the field of cinema and theatre.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish