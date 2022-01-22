Bagheri Kani, Mora continue talks on removal of sanctions in Vienna

Bagheri Kani engaged in talks with EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora prior to talks with representatives from the three European countries.

The talks are underway in Vienna as part of the eighth round of negotiations between Iran and the five world powers – known as P4+1 – to lift the unlawful sanctions on Tehran.

In this round of talks, the negotiators from Iran and P4+1 are busy writing down the ideas they have agreed upon during the past round of talks.

Verification of the removal of sanctions and giving Iran the necessary guarantees are on the heart of the talks in Vienna.

