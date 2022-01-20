Tehran, Seoul discuss use of Iranian frozen funds for UN membership: Media

"Our government is in consultations with the Iranian government in that regard and is in related consultations with the US and the UN as well," the news outlet reported, citing an unnamed South Korean government source.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, informed UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid that 11 countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, have lost their right to vote at the United Nations because of unpaid dues.

The secretary general mentioned that Iran, Sudan, Venezuela, Antigua and Barbuda, Guinea, Congo, and Papua New Guinea are among the states that have lost their vote right.

Iran has more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen at two South Korean banks -- the Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) and Woori Bank -- due to the US sanctions.

