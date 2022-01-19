Iranian, Russian FMs assigned to sketch 20-year cooperation roadmap: Amirabdollahian

In a live TV interview from Moscow, he said that despite the harsh restrictions in place in Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic which claims the lives of about 700 people a day in Russia, the meeting was held with full observation of all health protocols.

Noting that the meeting was held in a friendly yet quite practical atmosphere, he said that the two presidents discussed a spectrum of issues of mutual interest ranging from political and strategic topics to economic, trade, cultural, technological and scientific cooperation as well as private sector businesses.

Based on the order of the two presidents, he added, he together with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov will start sketching a working plan as of tomorrow.

Amirabdollahian went on to note that President Raisi and President Putin also discussed regional developments including the situation in Yemen and stressed the need for political solutions that would exclude war.

They also highlighted the capacities Iran and Russia have in materializing peace in the region, he added.

According to Amirabdollahian, during the meeting President pointed to Iran's joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and said has enormously added to the body's capacities.

They also elaborated on the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna about the need for removal of anti-Iran sanctions, he added, stressing that President Putin hailed Iran's rational stands in this regard.

At the end of his remarks, Amirabdollahian underscored that the Iranian foreign ministry as the country's diplomatic apparatus is dutybound to defend Iran's political independence.

He said the policy of "No to West, No to East" lies at the hardcore of Iran's political independence, stressing that his ministry will zealously pursue the policy of creating a balance in its ties with both western and eastern countries to safeguard the nation's interests.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish