UN : Iran first destination for Afghan refugees

Grandi said that guaranteeing economic activities, continuation of services, and resuming flow of cash as important factors in preventing growing influx of refugees.

Due to their location in transit path, Iran and Turkey are chosen by refugees.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Iran hosts four million Afghan refugees despite the pressure made by the Western countries against the Iranian nation.

Since last August, thousands of Afghan refugees have fled the country due to war, instability, terrorism, and a dark future, and Iran has become an ideal destination because of its cultural, linguistic, and 900-kilometer shared border with Afghanistan.

