Activist says Palestinian prisoners facing widespread violence in Israeli jails

According to Palestine’s Shehab news agency, Fadia Barghouti said that the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon as well as other developments taking place fast in the region, have turned the attention from the situation of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The prisoners are facing widespread violence, she said, adding that the crimes of the occupiers against the prisoners have significantly increased, and many of them have been martyred while in custody.

The activist noted that planned attacks are underway against Palestinian prisoners, from beatings them to torture and murder.

The inmates are being starved and deprived of sanitation supplies, she said, adding that the prisoners are only allowed to take a quick shower, which causes the spread of dangerous skin diseases.

According to the activist, the Palestinians prisoners are denied their rights including performing their religious duties. Headscarves and prayer garments of female prisoners have been taken away, she also said, adding that the Palestinian inmates are subjected to intimidation and verbal abuse.

As long as the international community continues to merely condemn the regime’s actions, the occupiers' measures against the Palestinian prisoners will persist, Fadia Barghouti warned, calling for wider media coverage of the suffering of the Palestinian prisoners in order to raise awareness on the dire situation they are facing.

