Israel’s killing of journalists in Lebanon strike could be war crime: The Guardian

The daily said in a report on Monday that the three journalists, working for pro-Hezbollah outlet al-Mayadeen, were killed in south Lebanon on October 25 when an Israeli jet shot two bombs at their chalet while they were sleeping.

The attack also wounded three more journalists working for another pro-Hezbollah outlet al-Manar, who were staying nearby, said the report.

“The Guardian visited the site, interviewed the owner of the property and journalists present at the time of the attack, analyzed shrapnel found at the strike site, and geo-located Israeli surveillance equipment in range of the journalists’ positions”, according to the report.

The newspaper said, based on its findings, three experts in international humanitarian law said the attack could constitute a war crime.

It also said that it had found no evidence at the site of the Israeli attack to prove the regime’s claim that its strike had hit a “Hezbollah military structure.”

“Regardless of their political affiliation, killing journalists is illegal under international humanitarian law unless they are actively participating in military activities”, the report said.

