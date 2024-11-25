Nov 25, 2024, 4:35 PM
Iran’s ex-foreign minister Zarif tours IRNA newsrooms

Tehran, IRNA – Former Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has toured the newsrooms and other premises of the Islamic Republic News Agency in Tehran.

Zarif, who currently serves as Iran’s Deputy President for Strategic Affairs, visited the offices of the IRNA on Monday and held intimate talks with the staff members of the news agency. 

IRNA CEO Hossein Jaberi Ansari, himself a former diplomat, and other managers and officials of the news agency accompanied Zarif in the visit. 

He also attended a panel meeting with IRNA journalist and responded to their questions about the performance of the administration led by Presidnet Masoud Pezeshkian since it took office more than 100 days ago.

