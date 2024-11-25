Iran’s ex-foreign minister Zarif tours IRNA newsrooms

Zarif, who currently serves as Iran’s Deputy President for Strategic Affairs, visited the offices of the IRNA on Monday and held intimate talks with the staff members of the news agency.

IRNA CEO Hossein Jaberi Ansari, himself a former diplomat, and other managers and officials of the news agency accompanied Zarif in the visit.

He also attended a panel meeting with IRNA journalist and responded to their questions about the performance of the administration led by Presidnet Masoud Pezeshkian since it took office more than 100 days ago.

