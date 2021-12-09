Goals, fruits of UAE official's trip to Iran

In the article, Farhad Vafaifard, a West Asia analyst, wrote on Thursday that "certain former officials in Iran were of the opinion that improvement of ties with regional states depends on the development of relations with ultra-regional players, who are supporting other countries in the region. But the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has ruled out the doctrine, underlining that regional nations can pursue constructive cooperation independent from ultra-regional players.

Such a pro-regional viewpoint requires expansion of economic ties with neighboring states as well as utilization of dynamic diplomacy, which has been witnessed during a trip made by Tahnoon bin Zayed, the UAE's National Security Adviser, to Iran.

Some observers speculated that the simultaneity of the visit with the Vienna talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal may be an attempt by the United States to convey a message to the Iranian authorities via the Emirati official, while there is a lack of evidence in this respect.

However, the first point on the trip is that the UAE is trying to deescalate tensions with regional states especially Iran. Given the fact that Dubai and Tehran have differences on regional issues such as Yemen, they cannot remove all tensions but such diplomatic efforts can help reduce tensions to a large extent.

The West Asia region has experienced two decades of various tensions, but now players like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and the UAE start changing their attitude namely towards Syria. In recent weeks, Iranian and Emirati foreign ministers traveled to Damascus and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The UAE national security advisor's trip to Tehran can be considered as an attempt to improve ties between Dubai and Damascus.

The UAE is skeptical of Washington's stances towards its regional allies in particular after Yemenis' retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia, when the US refused to stand with the kingdom.

Improvement of political relations can end up in the expansion of economic ties and bring about positive impacts on Iran's economy.

As to the UAE's ties with the Zionist regime, Dubai tries to assure Tehran that it will not allow a third regime to use its soil to threaten Iranian interests."

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEngish