Iran's Envoy to UN: Efforts should double to put end to conflicts in Syria

"We reiterate our principled position regarding the conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic that in order to prevent further sufferings of its people and the dire ramifications of this conflict on regional peace and security, efforts must be redoubled to end this unfortunate conflict," Takht Ravanchi said addressing the UN Security Council's meeting on the situation in the Middle East: (Syria – Chemical).

This, however, must be based on certain basic principles, in particular the full respect for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria, withdrawal of all uninvited and occupying forces from all parts of Syria as well as combating terrorist groups there in an effective manner. Many of these terrorists must be held accountable for the use of chemical agents during the conflict.

We, once again, express our full support for the realization of the objectives of the Chemical Weapons Convention through its full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation.

We also strongly call for the Convention’s universality. Only through universal adherence to the Convention, the world can feel safe and nations are assured that all chemical arsenals have been declared and destroyed. To achieve this noble objective, the Israeli regime must be compelled to join the Convention without any precondition or further delay.

As a major victim in contemporary history of the most systematic use of chemical weapons, Iran strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances.

The Islamic Republic of Iran also underlines the essential importance of ensuring the Convention’s authority as well as the independent, impartial and professional work performed by the OPCW. This is particularly important on issues related to the use of Chemical agents in Syria.

We, once again, acknowledge the significant efforts made by the Syrian Government in implementing its obligations under the Convention, including the complete destruction, in the least possible time and under severe conditions, of all its 27 chemical weapons production facilities as verified by the OPCW.

We welcome the submission by Syria of its 96th monthly report on its activities related to the destruction of chemical weapons and their production facilities.

We also positively note the ongoing preparations for the meeting between the OPCW Director-General and the Syrian Foreign Minister, hoping that this will lead to resolution of the remaining issues.

It is extremely disappointing that the Syrian chemical file has been politicized by certain countries, undermining the Convention’s authority and the OPCW’s credibility.

Putting an end to this trend is indeed in the interest of the Convention, the OPCW, the rule of law and the maintenance of international peace and security.

1424

