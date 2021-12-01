Iran CG meets leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party

Mohammad Reza Nazeri met with Shahbaz Sharif, who is also the current leader of the Opposition in the Parliament of Pakistan at his residence in Lahore.

Senior members of the Muslim League-Nawaz Party were also present in the meeting. Shahbaz Sharif warmly welcomed the consul general and his delegation.

"Considering the strategic policy of the 13th government in developing and strengthening relations with neighboring countries and Pakistan's need for fuel and energy, the current situation is a good opportunity to implement the gas pipeline project from Iran to Pakistan" said Nazeri.

He stressed that in this regard, Pakistani political parties, including the Muslim League-Nawaz Party, can accompany the government and bring comfort to its people.

Recalling his trips to Iran, including the holy city of Mashhad, the leader of the Muslim League-Nawaz pointed to the historical, cultural, religious, and geographical similarities between the two neighboring countries.

Shahbaz Sharif stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries, including strengthening ties between Punjab Province and the provinces of Iran, and said that the progress of the Islamic Republic in urban management and infrastructure development is very encouraging and Pakistan should use this opportunity.

He described the strengthening of bilateral trade cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, joint ventures, especially the participation of the two countries in the establishment of a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse in Lahore, as a sign of friendly relations between the two neighbors.

The Iranian consul general in Lahore said Iran is interested in promoting economic cooperation and developing trade relations with Punjab Province.

He discussed various ways to increase bilateral relations and cooperation between Punjab Province and the provinces of Iran.

Emphasizing the importance of the exchange of parliamentary delegations between Iran and Pakistan, Nazeri said Punjab and the provinces of Iran can carry out joint cooperation in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, meat products, especially in the industrial and investment sectors.

