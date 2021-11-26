Iran paving way for exporting technical, engineering services

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari addressed directors of companies producing medicine and medical equipment Thursday night as saying that the Islamic country has implemented numerous projects, including dam-building, steel manufacturing companies and other section in neighboring countries; so, Iran should expand exporting technical and engineering services and pave the ground for expansion of Iranian companies’ partnership in the region.

The Iraqi government plans to establish dam, stadium and some other civil-engineering projects in northern Iraq, which are being set up by Iranian companies, Safari said, adding that the Iranian officials are trying to remove banking obstacles in the way of such projects.

The deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy went on to say that export and import relations with neighboring states have seen proper growth, noting that from the beginning of this Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2021) the exports and imports have increased 30 to 40 percent, expressing hope that these amounts would increase 70 percent in the end of this year (March 20, 2022).

Ministers of transportation in Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Iran have reached an agreement to activate transit of goods by the use of North-South Corridor in order to increase shipment of commodities from and to Iranian southern ports.

He also noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready to remove obstacles for export of medicine and medical equipment.

In the Thursday meeting, head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak and managers of 26 companies producing medicine and medical equipment took part.

Peyman-Pak expressed readiness to remove obstacles in the way of exporting technical and engineering services.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish