Meeting to probe assassination General Soleimani ends in Baghdad

Kazem Gharibabadi said that the joint statement of the Baghdad meeting talks was presented in the form of five agreements.

Gharibabadi told reporters that following the high-level talks between the Iranian and Iraqi judiciaries and the efforts of the Tehran prosecutor's office, Iran’s legal-judicial board left for Baghdad two days ago to attend the first meeting. The first round of talks ended today, and the two sides decided to hold the second round of committee meetings in Tehran within the next month.

Gharibabadi added that at the end of this round of talks, the heads of the two delegations also signed a joint statement condemning this crime as a serious crime and a violation of Iraqi national sovereignty and a violation of international law and human rights.

He continued that the important point from a legal point of view is that the mentioned crime was committed during the official visit of martyr Soleimani to Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government and to convey the political message of the Islamic Republic.

1424

