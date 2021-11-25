Deputy FM says Iran has plans to expand ties with Kuwait

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah conveyed the greetings of Emir of Kuwait to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The top diplomat also underlined the importance of expansion of bilateral ties in all areas between Iran and Kuwait and thanked Tehran’s friendly stances with regards to Kuwait and other countries in the region.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Bagheri Kani said that the new administration in Iran has given priority to expanding and strengthening of relations with neighboring countries, Persian Gulf states in particular.

