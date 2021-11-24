Iran ranks 1st in 2021 Tehran 35th World Armies Greco Roman Championship

At the end of the international event, Ali Nourbakhsh in 55kg, Iman Mohammadi in 63kg, Hossein Assadi in 67kg, and Mohammad-Reza Mokhtari in 77kg weight gained gold medals, Jamal Esmaili in 82kg and Mahdi Bali in 97kg, and Puya Nasserpur in 60kg, Ashkan Sa’adadifar is 86kg, and Amir Qassemi-Monjezi in 130kg weight gained bronze medals.

Thus the Iranian Army Team with its 200 points ranked first and the Russian team with its 197 points ranked 2nd.

The championship of the Iranian Army Team was gained under such conditions that before the end of the qualifier match of the 130kg weight Russia was ahead of Iran.

In the qualifier match Iran’s Amir Qassemi-Monjezi faced Vitali Shur from Russia and the competition was quite sensitive, as the victory of our wrestler meant the world championship of the whole team.

Qassemi-Monjezi in that sensitive match managed to beat his Russian rival decisively 6-1 both to make up for his morning defat and to grant world championship to the team.

The International Military Sports Council, known by its French acronym "CISM", is an international sports association composed of the armed forces of member.

