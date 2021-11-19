Minister calls for introducing Iranian culture, architecture worldwide

During his Thursday night inspection of the reconstruction project of the first boutique hotel in Zanjan, northwest Iran, the minister noted that Zanjan Boutique Hotel displays a combination of science, culture and art, which encompasses many Iranian and Islamic symbols.

The minister added that the planning of the Zanjan Boutique Hotel displays the old and precious texture of architecture in the city, which can be very important for future generations to become aware of the beautiful architecture of old houses in Zanjan.

The building of Qeshmi House dates back to the end of the Qajar dynasty (over a century ago), which is being reconstructed to turn into a boutique hotel in order to revive local architecture and art in combination with modern engineering.

Zarghami also inspected the handicrafts market in Zanjan and held talks with craftsmen.

Production of handicrafts can help preserve original art fields, create jobs and boost the economic situation, the minister argued.

Zanjan handicrafts market presents copper utensils, embroidery products, traditional dolls, wood industry, leather, gemstones and Handwoven kilims.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish