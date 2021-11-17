Iran calls for acceleration of trade with Russia in Eurasia framework

Alireza Peyman Pak had a meeting with Russian Ambassador in Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan on Wednesday, where he highlighted the expansion of business transactions between Iran and Russia.

During the meeting, the Russian diplomat introduced big viable companies from Russia to have cooperation with Iranian businesses in third countries in production, trade, exports, and food sectors.

The two sides emphasized the necessity of cooperation to facilitate goods transit, remove customs-related obstacles by Russia and ease visa granting for business people and drivers.

Iran's trade with Russia has reached 1.168 billion dollars in the last seven months, from which 317 million dollars is Iran's export to Russia and 851 million dollars is its imports.

