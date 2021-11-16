Nov 17, 2021, 1:28 AM
Petroleum minister congratulates Algeria’s envoy as new GECF Sec Gen

Owji: Iran-Algeria close cooperation in GECF, OPEC to continue

Tehran, IRNA – Petroleum minister while congratulating Algeria’s envoy for being elected as the new Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), said that the close cooperation between Iran and Algeria in GECF and OPEC will continue as before.

“Intensive diplomatic efforts were made by Iran to gain the GECF secretary general position, but since Iran had already for two consecutive terms (four years) had that position, we were faced with much tougher conditions compared with our competitors for the post,” wrote Owji in a message.

He has also noted that the GECF has 11 members, out of whom only two members, namely Iran and Russia had thus far managed to gain the secretary general’s position.

“Iran and Algeria will just as always maintain their close cooperation at the GECF and the OPEC, and I have had constructive talks with my Algerian counterpart, and assume this cooperation will bear good results," Owji added.

