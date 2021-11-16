Pakistan committed to maintain excellent ties with Iran: FM Qureshi

Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the remarks while delivering a lecture at National Defence University titled “Contours of Pakistan’s Foreign Policy and Challenges” on Tuesday in Islamabad.

"We have maintained consistently excellent relations with Iran despite different pressures," he said.

He said our bilateral relations with Iran are rooted in history, religion, culture, and a deep spiritual affiliation.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister, who met with the President and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tehran on October 27, while attending the second meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, hosted by Iran, said "we have broadened and deepened the scope of our traditional partnerships with Iran".

Regarding the unity of the Islamic Ummah, he added Pakistan has always strived to build bridges and promote dialogue even when the clouds of war were hovering over the Middle East.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Afghanistan is part of shared responsibility. Pakistan has played its role in promoting dialogue and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan had maintained all along that there was no military solution to the war in Afghanistan and that a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s own interest," said the Pakistani FM.

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistani Foreign Minister has paid an official visit to Tehran on August 25 and met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian to discuss regional developments in Afghanistan and strengthen bilateral relations.

