Nov 16, 2021, 1:26 PM
"100 Years of Museum in Iran" confab to be held on Saturday

Tehran, IRNA – Iran is holding a conference entitled "100 Years of Museum in Iran" on the occasion of 75th anniversary of International Council of Museum (ICOM) on November 20.

The conference has been organized by Iranian National Committee of Museums in collaboration with Post and Communications Museum.

The head of Post and Communications Museum Hassan Amidi pointed to ICOM's this year theme "The Future of Museums – Recover and Reimagine" and said that the conference will address the developments taken place in the last 100 years regarding museums in Iran.

Museums constitute a bridge between our past, present, and future and mutely speak a thousand words, Amidi said.

He added that Post and Communications Museum has helped other museums in Iran launch virtual museums, which has been noticed by Universal Postal Union and ICOM.

The conference will be held on November 20 from 15:00 to 18:00 and livestreamed on Iran Post page at Aparat video platform.

