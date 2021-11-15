Call for specialized workshops of 15th Verite Film Fest to be announced soon

Rahimi said that "we are coordinating with several Iranian and foreign filmmakers for holding such meetings".

"The topic of these workshop seminars will be determined in consultation with the coaches of these sessions," he added.

He noted that documentary filming, crisis documentary, hybrid documentary, filmmaking, and documentary editing and… are some of the topics of the master classes of this edition of the festival.

Rahimi stated that registration for specialized workshops will begin soon on the festival portal, adding: "Due to the spread of the Coronavirus, the workshops will be held online as it was last year."

Presided by Hamidi-Moqadam, the 15th edition of “Cinema Verite” is slated to be held in Tehran from Dec 6-16, 2021.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Centre (DEFC) organizes the annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival.

The festival has several sections including National, International, Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani Award, Martyr Avini Prize, Special Screenings, Portrait, Mirror of a festival, Focus on a country, Panorama, Workshop, and Doc Market.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held in online and remote format.

