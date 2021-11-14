Army voices readiness for relief operations in Hormuzgan quake-stricken regions

Brigadier General Mohammad Mahmoudi who is currently in Bandar Abbas city to review the conditions of the units stationed in that port city, while visiting those units said that the units stationed in this region are fully ready for offering relief and rescue operations to the citizens in need.

"It has been announced to the units stationed in the southern regions of the country, including the naval, air, and land defense units, to be on full red alert for assisting the people, and to be in constant touch with the concerned organizations and the Crisis Management Headquarters, so that if that headquarters will announce any need or demand assistance, they will be available," he added.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the city of Fin in the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 15:37:04 hours local time (12:07:04 GMT) and at the depth of 15 km underground.

It was followed by a 6.3-magnitude aftershock a minute later at 15:38:38 hours local time (12:08:38 GMT).

