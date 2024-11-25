Hezbollah pounds Israeli regime’s Golani Brigade headquarters

In a statement on Monday, Hezbollah announced that its fighters launched a salvo of rockets targeting the Shraga base, which serves as the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade, located north of the occupied city of Acre.

The resistance group stated that these operations were conducted in support of the people of Gaza and in defense of Lebanon.

Earlier today, fighters from the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli forces at Kfar Kila with another rocket salvo.

Since late September 2024, the Israeli regime has intensified its attacks against various areas in Lebanon, especially its southern regions.

In response, Hezbollah has begun carrying out different operations against Israeli bases and settlements to defend Lebanese territory and also in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

