Iran’s IRGC, Azerbaijan’s Army hold 2nd day of joint military drill

The four-day drill, codenamed “Aras Joint Exercise,” commenced on Sunday in the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwestern province of Ardebil.

Senior military commanders from Iran and Azerbaijan convened on Sunday to discuss the objectives of the drill and the operations conducted.

During the ceremony on Monday, Major General Farid Aliyev, Deputy Chief of Staff of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces, stated that elite Iranian and Azeri forces are sharing military experiences and tactics during the exercise.

Brigadier General Vali Madani, Deputy Chief of Operations for the IRGC Ground Force, noted that the joint exercise aims to strengthen bilateral relations, enhance cooperation in combating organized armed groups, improve the security of shared borders, and expand defense collaboration at operational and tactical levels.

4353**2050