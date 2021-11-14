Relief items sent for Hormuzgan quake-stricken victims

Mohammad-Hassan Qowsian-Moqaddam told the IRNA correspondent in Hormuzgan province that the initial relief and rescue operations have completed and four neighboring provinces are in full alert status.

He said that the IRSC warehouses are in a good condition and the IRSC is in a good condition for heeding this responsibility completely.

Qowsian said that 100% destruction of homes is very rare and in villages in vicinity the walls are cracked.

The IRSC spokesman reiterated that temporary settlements and tents are set up so that the people will spend tonight in open areas and parks.

He said that he was heading for the quake-stricken areas to survey the situation personally and regulate the aids accordingly.

Public buildings, such as sports halls and mosques, too, are at the disposal of those who intend not to spend the night in their homes.

Qowsian said that no shortage of relief facilities has thus far been reported.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the city of Fin in the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 15:37:04 hours local time (12:07:04 GMT) and at the depth of 15 km underground.

It was followed by a 6.3-magnitude aftershock a minute later at 15:38:38 hours local time (12:08:38 GMT).

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish