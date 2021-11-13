1050th birth anniversary of "al-Biruni" in the UNESCO World Heritage List

In the session of November 11, 2021, of the National Commission for UNESCO-Iran, the 1050th anniversary of the birth of "Abu Rayhan al-Biruni" was jointly included in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the period 2023-2022 for Iran, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan,

By registering this event, the 800th year of Shams Tabrizi and Rumi's meeting, and the 1050th birth anniversary of Sheikh Kharghani, the number of registered Iranian celebrities in the UNESCO list reaches 42.

"Abu Rayhan al-Biruni", an Iranian scholar and polymath during the Islamic Golden Age, has been named by many as the founder of Indology, the father of modern geodesy, and the first anthropologist.

