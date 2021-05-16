COVID-19 kills 303 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 303 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 76,936, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

It said that 11,291 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,787 of whom were hospitalized.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,226,122 patients out of a total of 2,751,166 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,337 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

It further noted that 18,018,878 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

1,899,022 people have so far received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 370,731 people have also received the second dose.

