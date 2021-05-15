ITF J4 kicks off in Shiraz

Under-18 tennis players will play each other according to the qualifying table of the Tour.

In the boys’ section, 32 athletes from Iran and in the girls’ section 16 players from Iran, Belguim, and Turkey have taken part in the tournament.

Today, 24 matches will be held and after two days of competition, the highest ranking athletes will enter the main draw.

The singles and doubles games started today. The event will come to an end on May 17.

