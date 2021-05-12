Vienna talks in promising mode

Mainstream media such as CNN have reported that the Biden administration is weighing to free around one billion dollars of Iran's fund in a bid to help humanitarian measures. The Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV also reported that seven billion dollars of Iranian assets will be freed.

Obstacles ahead of reviving JCPOA

The efforts made by the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna, Austria, have had tangible effect on declining price of dollar and gold coin.

Given the successful trend of negotiations in Vienna to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, some solid measures are needed to be done inside the Islamic country to improve economy and trade. To this aim, unity is a key point to overcome the existing challenge of sanctions.

Therefore, all political factions are expected to put aside rivalries and stop undermining achievements of the nuclear negotiating team.

Negotiations proper opportunity to balance relations

Diplomacy is the most effective and less expensive tool to pursue national interests of each country. Unfortunately, a former Iranian political official claimed that the Islamic country should not wait for diplomacy and negotiation when it comes to dealing with big powers. The ex-official should be asked what is his option instead of using diplomacy to improve the economic and trade situation of the country. Another question is why the opponent political faction did not use its better option to avoid going under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

Iran has been suffering from the United States' illegal sanctions, which have been re-imposed by the Trump administration in May 2018. Even China refuted to abide by its commitments to develop projects in the South Pars gas field.

It would be better for politicians to acknowledge their previous mistakes and stop getting in the way of negotiation and diplomacy. Therefore, strategic mistakes will take place whenever politicians persist on their stance, refuse to accept new situation and try to justify their mistakes.

