Terrorist attacks targeting peace process in Afghanistan

A sad fatal attack on a school in Kabul on Saturday, which has left 85 dead and over 150 injured mostly female students, is completely shocking not only Afghan people but also all humans throughout the world.

However, to find out the underlying reasons for such heinous crimes, it seems that experts should take heed of tribal, ethnical and sectarian structure of Afghanistan, which is severely traditional, and the structural form has been a stumbling block in the way of establishing a unified government and society.

In addition to the traditional structure, the context of power hierarchy and the distribution of power among societal forces are the other determining factors, which could lead to stability or conflict.

The Shia community has usually been out of power circle in Afghanistan, and they have been suffering from decades of anarchism and civil war especially following the US invasion of their country.

The weakness of the central government in Kabul as well as the influence of extremism throughout the country and the negative impact of foreign forces such as Pakistani and American intelligence agencies are among the sources of instability in Afghanistan.

The war-stricken country needs a kind of lasting agreement between Taliban and government as well as withdrawal of foreign forces to get rid of waves of violence.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish