Minister: Iran paying special attention to regional tourism

Speaking in a meeting with Armen's Ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian, Mounesan also pointed out that Iran pays special attention to all official religions stated in the country's constitution.

Iran has shown amicable behavior towards other religions for many years, he added.

In different Iranian cities, including Yazd, there are places of worship for Muslims, Jews and Christians, which is an honor for Iran, the Minister noted.

Referring to visa waiver with Armenia, he said it comes with line with Iran's broad agenda of developing tourism ties with regional countries.

Iran is ready to promote tourism relations with Armenia, he reiterated.

He also expressed Iran readiness to hold Fam Tours aiming to make reports and tour agencies familiarized with Iran tourism capacities.

Referring to restoration of the Blue Mosque in Yerevan, Mounesan said Iran is ready to share its experiences in this regard with Armenia.

Meanwhile, Toumanian appreciated Iran's respect for Armenia's historical and cultural sites.

He stressed the importance of Iran’s decision to register Vank church in Isfahan.

The Ambassador further pointed to commonalities between Iran and Armenia with regard to intangible heritage.

Toumanian welcomed Iranian minister’s suggestion to hold Fam Tours.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish