MPs call for protecting Iran's interests in Vienna talks

On the sidelines of parliament’s open session, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani said that a closed session was held today on the ongoing JCPOA revival talks in Vienna.

In this session, according to Amirabadi Farahani, the Iranian parliament speaker gave a report on the talks and several representatives expressed their opinions.

Parliament members called on Iran's negotiating team not to hurt Iranian's resistance against sanctions during last eight years and not to endanger Iranian interests, he added.

Amirabadi Farahani emphasized that the Iranian government should not hurry to conclude negotiations and verifying the removal of sanctions must be done carefully and in the proper duration.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has indicated that they were willing to rejoin the JCPOA, a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers to which the US ceased participation in 2018, resuming all sanctions against Iran.

Iran and remaining participants of the JCPOA have been since holding talks in Vienna to prepare a framework for Washington to lift sanctions and for Tehran to return to full compliance to the deal.

Pointing to the grouping of sanctions to JCPOA-related and non-JPOCA sanctions imposed during former US President Donald Trump, Farahani suggested that such distinction shouldn’t be made, underlining that Iran demands removal of all sanctions.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish