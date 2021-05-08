Turkish official calls for further border cooperation with Iran

In a video conference, Osman Nuri Beyhan, director-general for international agreements and European Union at Turkey’s Ministry of Customs and Trade said obstacles in Nakhchivan customs office have increased transportation in Gorbolagh border and caused heavy traffic there.

Beyhan expressed satisfaction over importing watermelon from Iran’s border.

The two can cooperate to direct the process of transit to Sarv border as a substitute for Bazargan, the official added.

West Azarbaijan in northeast of Iran is the only Iranian province that has border with Turkey through Bazargan, Razi and Sarv.

Agrı, Van and Hakkari are three provinces in east of Turkey that have joint borders with Iran.

