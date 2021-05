In the women category, Mahtab Nabavi with 82.50 points is still in first place in the - 58kg weight category.

Iranian male fighter, Ahmad Narimani in the weight category of +075kg with 191.30 points is still standing in first place.

Mahdi Pour Rahnama and Asghar Azizi in the men’s category and Fatemeh Dodangeh and Rayehe Shahab in the women’s category received Tokyo Olympic quota.

