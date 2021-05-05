Shiraz a city symbolizing motherland Iran

Shiraz is a city full of eternal feeling of poem and poetry from ancient years. The popularity of poets from the city are not limited to the borders of Iran.

It seems that poetry and Shiraz are from the same roots, which had been inspiring for poets such as Hafez and Sa’di.

The popularity of the city is not only for its renowned poets. Shiraz is the city of ancient monuments, Zoroastrian beliefs and Islamic thoughts.

When someone steps into streets of Shiraz, the fascinating scent of orange blossoms in springs mesmerizes the viewers.

Although, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has restricted the opportunity to visit the mesmerizing city, the spring nature of Shiraz still spreads the message of love and growth.

Perhaps the eye-catching beauties of nature of Shiraz along with its cultural, historical and literary attractions are the reasons that the middle day of spring (Ordibehesht 15) is named Shiraz Day, which is a day to pay more attention to the city symbolizing Iran’s civilization, art and culture.

Amir Hossein Hekmatnia, a Shiraz researcher, told IRNA that the city enjoys a high capacity in terms of different cultural, literary, scientific and sport fields; so, it was attached importance by many world nations.

The researcher said that the natural attractions of the city also helped it turn into a famous city around the world. Moreover, big poets from Shiraz like Sa’di and Hafez have international popularity.

According to Hekmatnia, some experts are of the opinion that Shiraz is the star of the sky of literature, but in his own opinion Shiraz is the sky of literature.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described the city as the host of the third shrine of the infallible household of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the Islamic Iran, because the holy shrines of Shahcheragh and his brother (sons of Imam Musa al-Kadhim) as well as other sons of Imams are located in the city.

Shriaz has been named also the capital of book in Iran, because the city has a long history of promoting the culture of book-reading in the country.

The city is the cradle of arts, and its artistic handicrafts are well-known throughout the world.

