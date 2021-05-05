Iran unveils multinational poetry book on Quds

The book, which has been published in 282 pages, has poems in five different languages – Persian, Arabic, Turkish, Urdu and English – on Quds.

It has 28 poems in Persian by poets from Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, 26 poems in Arabic by poets from Bahrain and Kuwait to Sudan and Morocco, 25 poems in Turkish by poets from Turkey, 25 poems in Urdu by poets from Pakistan and India, and 19 other poems in English by poets from the USA, Netherlands and Australia.

Representative of the Islamic Movement of Palestine (Hamas) Khalid al-Qaddumi has written an introduction to the book.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish